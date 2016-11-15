BGSU student reportedly assaulted on campus

A student at Bowling Green State University reported to the university he was assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4 p.m. behind the Student Recreation Center.

According to a Facebook post by the university, the student said two people pushed him to the ground, took his phone, and called him a "derogatory slur" before fleeing the scene. He was not injured.

The victim later said he found the phone nearby where the assault took place.

The subjects are described as a white male about six-foot tall wearing a white hoodie and jeans and a black male about six-foot tall with facial hair wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call BGSU police at 419-372-2346.

