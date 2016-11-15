Mayor, city council discuss declaring Lake Erie "impaired"

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson believes a label is not as important as the work the City of Toledo is doing, but several groups have thrown support behind declaring Lake Erie impaired.

While Toledo City Council cannot declare the lake impaired, they can tell the Ohio EPA that is something they want.

"I don't believe that there is a magic bullet, or there's one size that fits all, and that we just- we have to a fashion a plan that fits Lucas County and what we're doing in Toledo," Hicks-Hudson said.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson said that means focusing on projects to keep the water clean. She said the fact that Lucas County Commissioners already supported a resolution to declare the lake impaired mean the EPA already knows.

"So if there's going to be anything that's going to happen, that's going to happen in Columbus," said Hicks-Hudson. "What's most important for me is the actual work to get the lake cleared up."

Council member Lindsay Webb said she supports declaring the lake impaired.

"I'm ready to take that risk," Webb said. "I think the lake is worth it."

However she believes she is in the minority within the city.

"There are folks that are concerned and rightfully so about the impact on water rates, so that's the balance that we need to have," Webb said.

Supporters of declaring the lake impaired say it demands more accountability and cleanup, while opponents say the impaired status is not necessary because successful programs are already in place.

