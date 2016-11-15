Woman donates brother's firefighter gear to Toledo Firefighter Museum

Firefighters and their families are known to be a tight-knit crew no matter the miles between them.

This rang true Tuesday, as a jacket and a helmet found a new home at the Toledo Firefighter Museum that some might call a story of fate.

Henry Plowman was not a member of the Toledo Fire Department, but he is forever a member of the family.

It’s almost unbelievable. On the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall in Colorado, Plowman’s name appears right before James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski, two local firefighters that also died in the line of duty.

“It was kind of like ‘oh my.’ It was one of those God moments for sure,” said Plowman’s sister Rhonda Charles.

Plowman fought the fire at the Pentagon on 9/11 and years later died of brain cancer, which his family says was likely caused by the jet fuel hazards on that horrific day.

Charles gave her brother’s helmet and jacket to the Toledo Fire Museum. She’s originally from Pennsylvania but now lives in Toledo and says the museum is the perfect place for something so special to her family.

“My brother died in January. I was back for his funeral, and I seen the Toledo firefighters that passed away, so to see that and then to go to the memorial and see the names sequential with no other deaths in between them was like ‘oh my gosh’ it made it known that this is the best spot for his gear, and that it was just meant to be,” Charles said.

She hopes the kids who come through the museum and see Plowman’s gear take away something important.

“A respect for our country and for the service that the firemen provide,” says Charles.

The Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

