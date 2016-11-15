Local car dealer reacts to Trump win, future of auto sales

An important issue in question for the Toledo area following Donald Trump's election is what could happen to auto manufacturing.

Ohio was leaning in Trump's way, but it was a surprise to many that he won Michigan, a state so heavily dependent on auto manufacturing and sales.

Trump was not endorsed by the United Auto Workers, as they were firmly behind Hillary Clinton.

However, it appears some members of the unions did vote for Trump, helping him win states that build the most cars in the U.S., like Ohio, Michigan and Alabama.

Denny Amrhein, of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, says that sales slowed down in the three weeks before the election because of uncertainty over who would win.

But since last Tuesday, he says sales are up and things are moving in the right direction. Amrhein expects President-elect Trump to be able to get manufacturers to come back to the U.S., and he thinks the auto industry will see growth over the next four to five years.

“His main focus is really to get more jobs back in the United States and to get more people back to work, and I think with doing that it brings more people out that are willing to buy a car. They might not have had a job, they might have felt that they were going to lose their job,” Amrhein said.

After Trump's win, UAW President Dennis Williams said the American people had spoken.

"It's obvious there is work to be done. We have high hopes that elected officials heard the American people loud and clear about trade, jobs, education and the inequality in this country," Williams said in a statement.

A spokesperson from Fiat Chrysler says the company looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and the new Congress to strengthen American manufacturing and build a more secure future for employees and customers.

UAW Local 12 and 14 in Toledo weren't available for comment.

