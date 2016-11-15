Toledo's mayor speaks out on Trump presidency

It was not who she supported, but Toledo's mayor is living with the reality of Donald Trump as the next President.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is a staunch Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton for President. She fired up the crowd before Clinton came out to speak at her Toledo rally on October 3.

But like other Democrats around the country, Hicks-Hudson is adjusting to the upset victory by Donald Trump.

Catching up with the mayor on Tuesday, she told us she is focusing right now on the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

It will take place in Washington DC starting on January 17, a few days before Trump's inauguration. She is a member of the conference and said she and other mayors have been working on a plan and a platform that reflects cities' needs.

It will include requests for federal funding for roads, sewer, and water improvements. But she's not sure how it will be received by the new administration.

“Unfortunately I'm still looking to find out what President-elect Trump's stand is on an urban agenda," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. "So I'm still trying to find that, so that's kind of where, not kind of, that's where I am when it comes to what I'm looking for, out of this next President.”

The mayor said the conference will present their plan to incoming President Trump and his cabinet.

