Metroparks work to manage oak wilt problem

Oak Openings is a place where most people come for peace and quiet. But that tranquility was interrupted Tuesday.

A vibratory plow, otherwise known as the Ditch-Witch, was hard at work. And it's not peaceful, or quiet. But it is useful.

The 5 ft blade is perfect for ripping up any tree root in it's path. But why would the Metroparks want to rip up trees!

"We've known about Oak wilt for about 20 years. Up until about probably 5 years ago we thought that it was spread between tools and equipment and so forth, that's the only way we thought it was spread," explained natural resource manager Tim Gallaher. "It wasn't until just recently that a lot of research has been done to determine that we have to sever these root systems and stop it like that."

The root system is the main way the disease travels. Once it reaches a new tree it essentially prevents water from reaching that tree's leaves.

Prevention starts with an aerial survey to determine which areas may be infected.

"Then we'll come in and lay out the trench lines from the infected trees so we're protecting other trees subterraneously around the infection," said Gallaher. "And then during the late fall, early winter we'll come in with a Ditch-Witch and sever all the root systems around the area. We're never going to completely eradicate oak wilt, but efforts like this will drastically reduce the spread."

The Ditch-Witch will move on to Wildwood Metropark Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.