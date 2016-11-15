Ford Super Duty announced as Truck of the Year

Motor Trend has announced the Ford Super Duty as their 2017 Truck of the Year.

The vehicle was chosen based on many aspects, including design, efficiency and performance.

The heavy duty pickup truck received a lot of praise throughout the year, and its popularity is especially strong locally.

"Here in Northwest Ohio, we have a lot of farmers and a lot of people that are in that type of genre of industry that really like to use a Super Duty," said Bobby Jorgensen of Kistler Ford. "Then, believe it or not, you have a lot of people, like me, that's out there likes a big rig, likes to drive around and have some weekend fun with it."

Motor Trend also announced the Chevy Bolt as their 2017 car of the year.

