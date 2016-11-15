Former trooper back in court, charged with 2 counts of rape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former trooper back in court, charged with 2 counts of rape

Adam Foster (Source: OSHP) Adam Foster (Source: OSHP)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Former Ohio State Trooper Adam Foster was back in court Tuesday and was charged with two counts of rape.

Foster turned himself in back on Halloween.

A woman accused Foster of sexually assaulting her at the Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus, prompting another former co-worker from the Toledo area to come forward.

She said Foster raped her in her apartment.

Foster is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 13.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly