Mayor Hicks-Hudson releases proposed city budget for 2017

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson released the proposed operating budget to city council on Tuesday.

The proposed general fund revenue is projected to be $257,602,700. About $173 million of that is projected to come from income tax.

About 67 percent of the budget will support public safety, including 40 new police officers and 30 new firefighters. The Toledo police and fire departments have about 1,300 full time employees.

"We do have a contractual obligation to up our staffing levels to 110 every day," said Toledo Fire and Rescue chief Louis Santiago. "Putting that together with the anticipated retirements and the class slated for later in '17, that should help us maintain our staffing levels at a pace we need."

Some good news in the proposed budget; $500,000 was set aside for mill and fill of residential roads. While that is less than the $700,000 scraped together in 2016, Mayor Hicks-Hudson says the cheaper cost of asphalt will help crews do the same amount of work as last year.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says it's not enough.

According to the proposal, the city plans to transfer $11.5 million from the Capital Improvement Fund (CIP). The CIP is the fund the city uses to pay for things like road repair. Although we still don't know how much was actually transferred in 2016, about $11 million was proposed in last year's budget.

"In order for our city to run effectively, we need money in the CIP to handle those infrastructure and capital improvements, such as road paving," said Waniewski.

The city has had the right to transfer money from the CIP to the General Fund for years because voters approved it. It was part of the language on the ballot with the three-quarter percent temporary income tax, which passed on Election Day.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says she wants to continue to work to eliminate transfers from the Capital Improvement Fund altogether. She says a significant loss in state funding over the years has led to the necessity of a transfer of money again.

In 2016, the budget included $50,000 to spend on a group to create priority-based budgeting, so we can see what departments spend money on and decide what the top priorities are. The goal is to save money. Priority-based budgeting was not a part of the 2017 proposal, but once city leaders see the results, it could change the budget. City leaders say they expect to hear back from the group in charge of the priority-based budgeting soon.

"The subsequent analysis will help us see where we can trim so that then there is money in the CIP," said Waniewski.

"It is not something that is etched in stone and my hope is that, again, this information will help us to make better decisions," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

Full Budget Proposal:

The city also plans to maintain budget saving measures implemented earlier this year. They will also work to identify other budget cuts that could save the city money without sacrificing necessary services.

"Although budget challenges exist, I look forward to working with City Council to prepare a final budget that provides our citizens with effective and adequately manned safety forces and efficient customer-focused city services with the goal of improving the quality of life in our city, and building upon the current positive economic development momentum,” Mayor Hicks-Hudson said in a press release.

The budget is pending approval by the city council.

