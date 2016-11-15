Toledo Fire recruitment changes make it easier for candidates

The process of recruiting and training firefighters for the Toledo Fire Department is being revamped.

Even though Toledo Fire class 291 is still in training, the department is already working towards recruitment for fire class 292.

A new way of applying for the class will make it easier for potential recruits and cheaper for the city.

In the past, the Toledo Fire Department would rent out the Seagate Centre or another large venue for the written portion of the test.

Now, applicants will be able to choose their fire test date and time to better fit their own schedules.

The recruits will also be able to schedule their physical test in the same way.

Toledo Fire Department Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld hopes a more accommodating process will cast a wider net for applicants.

"Really, it not only makes it easier for the candidate, but also lowers cost for the city as well. And thereby hopefully get a very qualified candidate who really wants to be a Toledo firefighter," said Hertzfeld.

This next recruitment class will be the first to begin after the passage of Issue 2, and the fire department and these future Toledo firefighters are thankful for the support of the community.

"And that brings some stability to our future plans. It allows us to focus on continuing our day to day operations, but also recruiting and hiring more firefighters," said Hertzfeld.

For those interested in applying for Toledo fire class 292, click here.

