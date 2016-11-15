Randy Gardner elected as Senate Majority Leader

Senator Randy Gardner was elected Tuesday to serve as the Senate Majority Leader when the 132nd General Assembly convenes in January.

A resident of Bowling Green, Gardner was selected unanimously by members of the Ohio Senate Republican caucus to the No. 3 leadership position.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be elected by my colleagues to serve in Senate leadership,” Gardner said in a press release. “As special as this is, I would not have this opportunity without the votes and support of the people back home in northern Ohio.”

Gardner earned re-election on Nov. 8 with more than 66 percent of the vote to serve Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Ottawa and Erie Counties.

“The state of Ohio faces some significant challenges in the months and years ahead,” Gardner said in a press release. “We must continue to work toward an even stronger economy, support for education, access to quality health care and a healthy Lake Erie. All of these issues will continue to be priorities of mine.”

Gardner currently serves on the Senate Finance Committee, Health Committee, Education Committee, Energy and Environment Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is also the chairman of the Senate’s Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education.

So far, Gardner has achieved a 100 percent voting record on bills, amendments and policy resolutions every year he has been a member of the House and Senate, equivalent to almost 10,000 roll call votes.

This is the 10th time Gardner has been chosen for a House or Senate leadership position.

Other leadership positions include Senator Larry Obhof, of Medina, who was named Senate President; Senator Bob Peterson, of Sabina, who was chosen as President Pro Tem and Senator Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville, who was elected to serve as the Majority Whip.

