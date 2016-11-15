Park District moves historic one-room schoolhouse

The Wood County Park District moved a historic one-room schoolhouse in Bowling Green Wednesday.

Built in 1892, the Zimmerman one-room schoolhouse was in operation until 1924, according to the press release.

The property was acquired in 1993 and has been maintained by the Park District ever since. It has been used for historic and cultural programming for area schools, as well as tours for the community.

The schoolhouse's new location is less than half a mile down Carter Road and will sit on the Carter Farm property.

The purpose for the move is to continue the programming and educational opportunities at the site, but have it more accessible.

"We’ve worked actually with the educational service center here in Wood County, and they’ve established a program where kids come in and spend a day just like it would have been at the turn of the century," said Wood County Park Director Neil Munger. "They read out of the McGuffey reader, drink out of tin cups, write on slates. It’s just like it would have been then. So we’ll be able to continue doing that in a lot safe environment."

The building was in need of a new foundation, and it was decided that moving the schoolhouse to a new location rather than construct a new foundation was a cheaper option.

The park hopes to have the school up and running with new and existing programs as soon as they decide it is safe again.

