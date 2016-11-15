Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office searches for man associated with brea - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office searches for man associated with breaking and entering

(Source: Lucas County Sheriff Facebook) (Source: Lucas County Sheriff Facebook)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man associated with breaking and entering.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Nov. 8 on Briarfield Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Kowalski at 419-213-4987.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly