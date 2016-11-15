Give the Best Gift Ever: LCCS holiday gift drive - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Give the Best Gift Ever: LCCS holiday gift drive

The holiday season is here, and Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) is once again asking area residents to “Give the Best Gift Ever” this holiday season!

Lucas County Children's Services, along with WTOL 11, 101.5 The River, and many others, is kicking off its annual Holiday Gift Drive. The community-based campaign is expected to provide gifts to as many as 2,000 children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Gift collection begins November 18, and runs through December 19, 2016.

The drive provides gifts for children living in foster care, with relatives or with their families under LCCS supervision.

“Children continue to be affected by abuse or neglect in Lucas County. Giving them a reason to smile at the holiday season is really important. Lucas County residents have been very generous in the past, and we hope they will continue that tradition of giving,” says Robin Reese, LCCS executive director.

The gift drive provides toys for children from birth to age 18. While they are seeking gifts for all age groups, the agency is in particular need of gifts for children of all ethnic groups who are newborn to 3 years old, and gift cards for teenagers.

Local residents are encouraged to drop a new, unwrapped toy in the collection boxes located around the community. 

Drop off locations include: 

Barnes & Noble - Purchase a new book to donate to the Holiday Gift Drive (site cannot accept toy donations)

  • 4940 Monroe St., Toledo

Allshred Services 

  • 3940 Technology Dr., Maumee

Burger King

  • 802 Front St., Toledo
  • 2966 Navarre Ave., Oregon
  • 4010 Monroe St., Toledo
  • 3130 Holland-Sylvania Rd., Toledo
  • 910 Western Ave., Toledo
  • 3812 Woodville Rd., Northwood
  • 7447 W. Central Ave., Toledo
  • 1940 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo
  • 4870 Monroe St., Toledo
  • 1441 Secor Rd. Toledo
  • 33 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo
  • 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
  • 713 Conant St., Maumee
  • 6330 Airport Hwy., Holland
  • 1110 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo
  • 1856 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo
  • 902 Phillips Ave. Toledo
  • 7370 Secor Rd., Lambertville
  • 1535 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo

Dan R's Automotive 

  • 4041 Navarre Ave Oregon, Ohio 43616

Frankel & Puhl Dentistry 

  • 4359 Keystone Dr. #100 Maumee, Ohio 43537

Kroger

  • 7059 Orchard Center, Holland
  • 4925 Jackman Road, Toledo
  • 1435 Reynolds Road, Maumee
  • 1415 Byrne Road - Southland, Toledo
  • 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville
  • 4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo
  • 833 West Alexis Road, Toledo
  • 2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo
  • 7545 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania
  • 3301 Navarre Avenue, Oregon
  • 6235 Monroe Street, Sylvania
  • 4533 Monroe Street, Toledo
  • 1920 Woodville Road, Oregon
  • 2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Franklin Park Mall 

  • 5001 Monroe Street, Toledo

Jon Frankel Dentistry 

  • 5012 Talmadge Rd. #100 Toledo, Ohio 43623

Taylor Hyundai 

  • 6200 W. Central Ave Toledo, Ohio 43615

Taylor Kia 

  • 6300 W. Central Ave Toledo, Ohio 43615

The New Ultimate Impressions Salon 

  • 4037 Navarre Ave Oregon, Ohio 43616

The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio 

  • 1002 Garden Lake Pkwy Toledo, Ohio 43614

Toledo Auto Care 

  • 4544 Monroe St., Toledo

Town Center at Levis Commons

  • 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Woodcraft

  • 5311 Airport Hwy., Toledo

WTOL

  • 730 N. Summit St., Toledo

Yark Automotive

  • 6019 W. Central Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
  • 6000 W. Central Yark Alfa Romeo Fiat
  • 6005 W. Central Yark BMW
  • 6141 W. Central Yark Subaru
  • 5957 W. Central Yark Nissan
  • 9830 State Route 64 Whitehouse Yark Chevrolet

