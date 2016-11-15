Give the Best Gift Ever: LCCS holiday gift drive

The holiday season is here, and Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) is once again asking area residents to “Give the Best Gift Ever” this holiday season!

Lucas County Children's Services, along with WTOL 11, 101.5 The River, and many others, is kicking off its annual Holiday Gift Drive. The community-based campaign is expected to provide gifts to as many as 2,000 children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Gift collection begins November 18, and runs through December 19, 2016.

The drive provides gifts for children living in foster care, with relatives or with their families under LCCS supervision.

“Children continue to be affected by abuse or neglect in Lucas County. Giving them a reason to smile at the holiday season is really important. Lucas County residents have been very generous in the past, and we hope they will continue that tradition of giving,” says Robin Reese, LCCS executive director.

The gift drive provides toys for children from birth to age 18. While they are seeking gifts for all age groups, the agency is in particular need of gifts for children of all ethnic groups who are newborn to 3 years old, and gift cards for teenagers.

Local residents are encouraged to drop a new, unwrapped toy in the collection boxes located around the community.

Drop off locations include:

