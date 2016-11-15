Court rules Toledo man competent to stand trial in murder of mother's boyfriend

A trial date has been set for a Toledo man who allegedly stabbed his mother's boyfriend to death in August.

Toledo Common Pleas Court ruled Tuesday that Jack Birdsell, 21, is competent to stand trial, which has been scheduled for Jan. 31.

Birdsell is charged with one count murder and one count aggravated murder.

His bond is set at $100,000 with no 10 percent.

