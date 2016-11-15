Holmes pleads not guilty to multiple charges

A Toledo man accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding his 1-year-old child hostage was back in court Tuesday.

Mark Holmes, 37, pleaded not guilty on five different charges.

Holmes is being held on bonds for rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, endangering children and inducing panic, totaling more than $500,000.

Prosecutors claim Holmes tortured and held his girlfriend and 1-year-old child captive inside his North Toledo home last month.

Holmes kept police at bay for several hours before peacefully surrendering.

A pre-trial date has been set for Dec. 20.

