Man accused of murdering stepson given new trial date

A man accused of shooting and killing his stepson in his Oregon home in September has a new trial date.

60-year-old Gary Auxier appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday after filing a motion to move his trial date due to a medical surgery.

The motion was gr anted. The trail is now scheduled for Jan. 3.

Auxier under went hernia surgery in early November.

Police said Auxier was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

