BBB: Know return policy before you buy this holiday season

With the holiday shopping season well underway, one of the most important questions you need to ask is, “Can I return this?”

Every business has its own return policy, and some are stricter than others.

Many online stores now provide free return shipping, but they may have a time limit.

And different items may have different policies. For example, electronic items versus clothing items.

Most items must be returned in original packaging, preferably unopened. Clothing items should still have tags attached.

Cash refunds are less common. Many stores only give refunds by store cards good for future purchases.

Plus, be sure to get gift receipts when you buy and keep track of them, as many stores require proof of purchase.

And last but not least, know the seller’s return policy before you buy! It can prevent an expensive and embarrassing mistake.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.