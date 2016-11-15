Police: Ohio homeless man was killed and then set on fire

Authorities in central Ohio say a homeless man who was killed and then set on fire died of blunt force trauma, and it's under investigation as a homicide.

A 911 caller alerted emergency responders about the burning body Saturday night in downtown Zanesville. They found the man on fire outside a side entrance to a Presbyterian church where police say the homeless often sleep on the porch.

There was no immediate word on any suspect in the death or a potential motive. Police identified the victim as a 62-year-old homeless man but haven't released his name.

Locals who said they believed they knew the victim told reporters he was a good man and said that as far as they knew, he looked out for others and didn't cause trouble.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.