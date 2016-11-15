Mazda recalls nearly 70K cars; fuel leaks may cause fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mazda recalls nearly 70K cars; fuel leaks may cause fire

By The Associated Press
2004 Mazda RX-8 coupe (Source: AP Images) 2004 Mazda RX-8 coupe (Source: AP Images)
DETROIT (AP) -

Mazda is recalling almost 70,000 RX-8 sports cars in the U.S. to fix possible fuel leaks that can cause fires.

The recall covers RX-8s from the 2004 through 2008 model years.

Mazda says the cars have fuel pump sealing rings that can crack when exposed to engine or exhaust heat. That can allow gasoline to escape, increasing the risk of a fire. Company documents filed with the government did not mention any fires or injuries.

Dealers will replace the sealing rings and add insulation to the fuel tank to keep heat away. Parts are not yet available. Owners will be notified of the recall and will get a second letter telling them when to take cars in for repairs.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Anger, frustration at wake for unarmed man killed by police

    Anger, frustration at wake for unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:53:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:51:28 GMT
    (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.More >>
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.More >>

  • California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:51:23 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly