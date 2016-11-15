Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie protest downtown

Clean water advocates are protesting, demanding to know where the city stands on Lake Erie.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie stood outside One Government Center Monday, asking city council members for support.

They want council to give Lake Erie an impaired status.

A former city council member says this message has momentum because Michigan just declared their section of Lake Erie a problem.

"The timeline is up to them. How long do they want to drag their feet on this? Are they waiting for the next poisoned water crisis next summer. We were lucky this summer. So, what are they doing?" said former councilmen Mike Ferner.

