Deer hunting season kicks off in Michigan

Deer hunting season kicked off in Michigan Tuesday.

WTOL 11's Steven Jackson stopped by Cabela's in Dundee to see what all the excitement is about.

"It's kind of like Christmas Day for hunters. They wait all year for it. A lot of them probably didn't sleep much last night. They were itching to get out in the woods this morning," said Sarah Parkhurst, general outdoor senior manager at Cabela's.

As of Sunday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it sold 506,318 deer hunting licenses for the season. That's down 4.7 percent from the same time last year.

They say hunters tend to purchase fewer licenses when the season starts on a Monday or Tuesday, compared to a Thursday or Friday.

The DNR urges hunters to test any deer meat they plan to eat to ensure the animal is not infected with Chronic Wasting Disease, which is fatal to deer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while there is no strong evidence CWD affects humans, people should not eat a deer with CWD.

Deer hunting season for the Buckeye State will begin on Nov. 28.

