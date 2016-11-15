Monroe High School teacher on paid leave for 'inappropriate assignment'

A Monroe High School teacher is on paid administrative leave while school leaders investigate what's being called an 'inappropriate assignment' in the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Martin says the incident involved a worksheet that students were working on.

Below is the alleged assignment circulating on social media. However, when asked, school officials said they could neither confirm or deny it to be true.

No other details have been released at this time. But school leaders say they're taking the matter very seriously.

Again, the alleged assignment circulating on social media has been neither confirmed nor denied.

WTOL 11 will continue to follow this developing story.

