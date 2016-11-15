People line up for help with heating bills through H.E.A.P. Winter Crisis program

People lined up at the Pathway Office in Toledo early Tuesday morning in hopes of getting help with their heating bills this winter.

Right now, the H.E.A.P. Winter Crisis program is underway. The program runs November 1 through March 31 and is available to those in a certain income range in Ohio who need assistance with their heating bills.

Only 100 people will be helped and assistance comes on a first come, first serve basis.

A Super Tuesday event is going on from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pathway Office in Toledo at 505 Hamilton Street.

Applicants must bring the following items to the appointment:

Proof of total income for last 90 days for everyone 18 or older in your home.

A copy of your social security card, and social security numbers and birth certificates for everyone in household.

Valid, government issues photo I.D.

Current utility bills for both gas and electric.

Documentation of co-pay if required.

Proof of disability.

A copy of the applicants leave if utility services are off or being transferred to another address.

Tax transcripts and verification of non-filing of returns for all of those 18 years of age and older if the household states zero income.

Letter of support if required.

Food stamp printout for all zero income.

