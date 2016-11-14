Empowering Toledo to fight back against addiction

This past October, 247 heroin or opiate overdoses were reported in Lucas County according to the latest numbers from the Sheriff's Office DART unit.

That's 47 percent more than the highest month since April of 2016. For many, this increase in drug use and violent behavior in our neighborhoods is too much.

Partners Empowering Community Safety started in 2014 to mobilize Toledoans into action. They met downtown Monday to combat drug addiction and other issues affecting our community.

"There's no need to keep watching people die from the horrors of addiction,” said Renita Jones-James, a speaker at the event and a recovering addict. “I

am so grateful that there was a place for me to come, and that I was able to be pulled up out of a hole and out of the darkness."

Renita has been clean and sober for the past 11 years. She is now sharing her story of addiction in hopes of changing someone else's future.

"I'm praying, if one person gets this message tonight, at least we helped one person," explained Renita.

Partners Empowering Community Safety (PECS) held their 6th E-Zone Monday to bring together stories of hope and resources for those battling drug addiction, violence, and more throughout Toledo.

"That's our overall goal to improve the community through engagement, getting involved through knowing what resources you have in your community and then applying it to what you need," said one of the organizers Anita Madison, a retired sergeant from Toledo Police Department.

Several organizations showed up to provide support for community members. These organizations are the reason some recovering addicts found hope when they needed it most.

"Even if it's dark there's somebody out there looking to help you,” explained Juan Duarte, a speaker at the event and a recovering addict. “There's

somebody out there willing to help you and there are resources now available. There are many resources in Toledo that are waiting for you to reach out and grab it."

Partners Empowering Community Safety says they are not their own organization, but rather a network to help communities seek change and create a better Toledo.

