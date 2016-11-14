New frozen yogurt shop opens in downtown Tiffin

A new frozen yogurt shop opened in downtown Tiffin, marking an important milestone for the city's downtown landscape.

The owners announced in March the new shop, FroZone, would move into one of the last vacant spaces inside the historic Laird Arcade.

FroZone offers a dozen several yogurt flavors with more than a dozen toppings.

"It's a really good feeling that we can provide something for the community and the downtown revitalization too," said co-owner Nadine Felton.

FroZone is open daily.

