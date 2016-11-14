Toledo Waterways Initiative moving on schedule

The Toledo Waterways Initiative is scheduled to be completed by 2020, and project leaders said they're on-time and on-budget.

During a meeting Monday, Bob Williams, an independent supervisor with Mannik & Smith, gave council members a project update.

The Toledo Waterways Initiative aims to keep lakes and streams clean by building facilities that hold, separate or divert storm and waste water during a storm until the plant can treat it. That's supposed to reduce overflows of dirty water. Project leaders say once the project is complete, the combined-sewer overflows will be greatly reduced.

Of the 25 projects, Williams say 18 are complete, two have not started yet, two are under construction, and three are in the design phase.

"The consent decree has a number of milestones that the federal government put into the consent decree. It says this will be done on this date. We have date specifics we have to meet. There are over 300 of these milestones, and to date we've met every single one of them," said Williams.

Williams says the two big projects underway currently are International Park Storage, and Ottawa River South Basin at Joe E. Brown park. At $69 million, the Ottawa River South Basin is the biggest project, and Williams says it's about two-thirds of the way done.

"To date all of the projects have been on time and under budget and we have complied 100 percent with the U.S. EPA's requirements. And so, the city has been an incredibly good steward not only of the environment, but also of our taxpayer dollars," said Councilperson Lindsay Webb.

Included in the design phase is the Downtown Toledo Storage Basin. It's the second largest project.

The site for the downtown basin isn't a whole lot to see right now, with overgrown grass, weeds, and tires. But construction on the 17 million gallon basin is expected to start in August of 2017. The cost is estimated at $67.7 million. That's part of the estimated total $521 million project cost.

To help pay for the initiative, sewer rates went up starting in 2015.

Ed Moore, Toledo Public Utilities director, says the downtown storage basin is a complicated project, and they'll assess the cost after it's complete. That could bump up the cost of the project as a whole, but Moore says it won't come from your pocket.

"Even if the cost of the project goes up over the long-haul, which is a 20-year period, we think the rates that are in place now will cover those costs, and that could be, those costs, those additional costs, could be covered by savings in other projects," said Moore. "So we think the rates that are in place right now are what we need to complete the project."

