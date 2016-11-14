ProMedica CEO discusses downtown headquarters progress

It's hard to miss all of the construction going on downtown. Most of it is on the river for the new ProMedica headquarters.

The man who knows it best says it’s on time and on budget.

ProMedica says 950 employees will move to the downtown campus by the third quarter of next year and workers are making quick work of the new parking garage at Summit and Jefferson and at the former Key Bank building.

ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra says there have been no major problems with the project.

“You know any time you do a renovation of an old building you never know what you're getting yourself into so especially the site with the parking deck is going to be and also the steam plant, things have gone exceptionally well," Oostra said.

At the steam plant, the roof is almost done and the new floors are going in. The new smokestacks, however, still need more work.

ProMedica has since made more moves, buying much of the Fort Industry Square buildings on Summit and the Willis Day building several blocks away.

At the Willis Day building, ProMedica hopes to lure non-health related companies to add more jobs to downtown.

With all of this construction and the space and buildings that ProMedica has been buying up, at some point does it become too much?

Oostra talked about possible criticism from the public that ProMedica has its hand on too much of downtown.

Oostra said it's easy to criticize but ProMedica will keep working to improve the community.

“Fort Industry Square, that's been empty for 30 years. I look at the steam plant that has been empty for 30 years," Oostra says. "I think if we're helping develop properties that haven't been utilized for 30 years and helps re-invigorate the waterfront, I don't think we're going to apologize for that.”

At Promenade Park, which is where the parking garage is going in, Oostra said ProMedica is planning for concerts and a maybe summer symphony series. He wants it to be an active entertainment area that attracts families to downtown.

