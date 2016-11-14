Wood County sees reduction in fatal crashes

Fatal crashes in Northwest Ohio are on an upward trend compared to last year. But one county is an exception to this disturbing trend.

Wood County is leading Ohio in the reduction of fatal crashes.

Eleven deadly crashes happened in Wood County so far this year, compared to 24 fatal accidents by this time last year.

Lt. Williams Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said while he wants that number to go to zero, but the county is moving in the right direction.

Bowers said his post began increasing their efforts in enforcing safety issues like making sure motorists are wearing seat. He believes it is this active approach to law enforcement that led to the reduction in traffic fatalities.

"We've seen a lot of people running the parallel routes when road closures would occur on 75 or road delays," Bowers said. "So what we started doing was bringing other troopers in from other post areas and other specialty units to show a presence and take enforcement when necessary."

Bowers said as road construction in Wood County nears completion, traffic safety will continue to improve. He said he will send some of his troopers to Hancock County as construction moves toward Findlay.

