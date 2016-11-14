BGSU sees potential on-campus housing issue

Bowling Green State University is seeing increasing enrollment numbers across campus.

This year’s freshmen class is 12 percent bigger than last year’s. A good problem to have, but how will the university fit all these students on campus?

One factor that will cause a bigger problem is Harshman Quad, which will be closing to students before next fall, leaving students without as many on-campus housing options. Specifically upperclassmen.

Students who want to live on campus next year as juniors or seniors are being asked to fill out an application. This application closes after Thanksgiving break, and then they will hear whether or not the university has room for them.

“It’s both a blessing and a curse. I think it’s great because I love this school, and I’m so glad other people love this school as much as I do,” student Madi Short says. “We just need to expand a little bit more in my opinion to accommodate everyone that wants to come here.”

Even those who never planned on remaining on campus are having trouble finding places to live.

“I am planning on living off campus, and it’s proving difficult for me to find somewhere to live, so to anybody else that was planning, especially financially, to stay here, to be able to use student loans for that, I think that is a huge disadvantage for them,” said student Laura Hohman.

Kyle Fiehn is a sophomore who was planning to live on campus next year, but says if he can’t there are still advantages to living off campus.

“I would say that it definitely costs a lot less than living on campus, and you’re with your friends, you’re a lot closer to your friends, you’re not across campus from everyone,” Fiehn said.

One mom says she was told during orientation her son could live on campus all four years. She said they will figure it out, she just wishes she would have heard about this situation sooner.

Residence life leaders tell me, within the next six to nine months, they will be taking a look at whether or not they will be building a new dorm on campus.

Sarah Waters is the director of Residence Life at BGSU. She says she realizes this is not ideal. However, she hopes they are able to accommodate every student they can through this application process.

"We're really hopeful we will be able to accommodate the majority of students that are requesting it because we know this was a big change," Waters said. "Here at BGSU, we've never denied housing, so for us to be able to bring those upperclassman back this coming year so they can continue what they were planning for their four or five years here is really important to us."

Waters says priority will be given to students with certain scholarships or leadership positions, and they will be carefully looking at each student's needs.

