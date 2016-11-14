Local woman gives back to community, says 'she's been there'

Back in 2009, Mary Ames was featured in WTOL’s “Families Coping” Series. A Toledo grandmother who lost her job in the economic downturn and had to sell most of her possessions and on the verge of becoming homeless.

Seven years later, she is loving her new life and spending her spare time to give back.

“One of the things I learned in that period was you can’t be prideful,” Ames said. “You have to admit your circumstances and your situation, and you have to reach out and let people know that you are in need.

In the two years without a job, Ames went through all of her savings, her 401K and unemployment money.

But once she started reaching out, she found faith and encouragement at Cedar Creek Church and people who wanted to help.

Ames eventually found a job as an office manager in Temperance, MI at Dr. Pamela Hackl’s office where she had been a patient.

“And I’m grateful that I have today. This job, this employment opportunity, being a major contributor to this office and to this practice makes me feel good about me,” Ames said.

She says her experience taught her a lot, and it inspires her now to give back.

Ames volunteers with the United Way and takes small items to donate to families in need at the Lucas County Library.

That’s when one person receiving her help asked her and her grandson who she was with.

“And he goes, who’s giving this to us, and he says ‘my nana.’ And that gentleman looked at him and said well you have an amazing nana. And he said ‘she’s been through it, so she knows’,” Ames said.

She says what you give, no matter how small, makes a big difference in a person’s life. She knows that first hand.

