Three-car crash on Bancroft causes mess of traffic

A three-car crash at Bancroft Street and Reynolds Road caused a mess of traffic Monday afternoon.

When responders arrived, the scene looked bad with cars on their sides and people trapped.

One driver was trapped inside their vehicle for quite some time.

Police said injuries were minor, and no one was taken to the hospital.

The accident was caused when one truck pulled out in front of another vehicle and traffic scattered, according to police.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.