Overdose calls spike in October

The Lucas County Sheriff's D.A.R.T division released overdose rates in Lucas County for the month of October.

The numbers are divided into ZIP codes and shows the number of overdose calls reported to EMS. The numbers do not include overdose victims who were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The numbers also do not reflect death rates or survival rates.

According to the numbers released by D.A.R.T., October had the highest amount of overdose calls in Lucas County with 247 total reports. The second highest was May with 168 reports.

ZIP code 43605, which encompasses much of east Toledo, had the highest amount of reported overdoses with 38 in the month of October. So far, ZIP code 43605 has 153 reports since April of 2016.

D.A.R.T. said in a Facebook post Monday, "The totals for October are unacceptable."

