Traffic delays expected at US 69 and Ohio 15 in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic delays expected at US 69 and Ohio 15 in Findlay

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

US 69 and Ohio 15 traffic at Lima Avenue in Findlay will be slowed for a short period of time Wednesday.

Work done by AEP is the reason for the delays and is expected to start around 9 a.m.

Traffic should be slowed for less than 30 minutes.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly