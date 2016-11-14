Emergency Texting: Who's taking 911 to the next level?

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

We all rely on 911 in an emergency. However, right now in several cities, including right here in Northwest Ohio, if you can't pick up the phone and dial dispatchers, help won't come.

During an emergency 911 dispatchers are a lifeline, the first to answer our calls for help, sending emergency responders when seconds matter.

In September, a 911 call in Ashland, Ohio helped lead authorities to a serial killer.

The female victim whispered back and forth with a dispatcher for about 20 minutes, revealing the kidnapper was in the bedroom with her.

The woman was eventually freed by authorities.

The story is one of many where a call for help was answered in the nick of time.

But that’s not always the case.

At Pulse Night Club in Orlando, witnesses say a gunman targeted people whose phones went off.

The attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded – the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

That night, many of the victims’ pleas for help to 911 went unnoticed, since the city was not equipped to handle emergency texts.

It’s a danger looming in cities and towns across the country, including Northwest Ohio.

“We currently do not have texting,” said Dennis Cole, Director of Lucas County Emergency Services.

But Lucas County isn’t alone – more than 5,000 dispatch centers nationwide do not accept emergency text messages.

And there is currently no federal mandate to make the change.

"People need to be able to contact 911 in any emergency they have” said Jamie Selling, quality assurance supervisor at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan are on the cutting edge of the texting feature.

"We are answering texts for a population of 1.2 million people. So far this year we have had 13 thousand texts,” said Selling.

They've been using text-to-911 since January 2015, sending emergency responders to all types of calls, from fires to crime scenes.

It's extremely beneficial. We have been able to help numerous people. Not every text we get is a valid text, but the ones we have helped has made it worth it,” said Selling.

So WTOL 11 put the system's timing to the test to see just how fast dispatchers receive a text for help, and less than 40 seconds after the initial message, we got a response.

It's a success that has emergency leaders in Lucas County, working to catch up. But funding is a major hurdle.

"Basically, it's like a 200 thousand dollar price tag to be able to do the texting,” said Dennis Cole, director of Lucas County Emergency Services.

Cole says over the past five years they've been making upgrades to the dispatch center in downtown, preparing it for the new technology, which he says could be up and running by early next year.

But there is a drawback with the text-to-911 feature. Many dispatchers have complained that it's not pinpointing, and does not give the exact area of the text, like a call, which could delay response.

It's a wrinkle that will have to be ironed out among cell carriers before the next phase rolls out, which will allow you to send 911 dispatchers pictures, videos and even live steam from the scene on an emergency.

