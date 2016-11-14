UT police investigate sexual assault

University of Toledo police are investigating a sexual assault involving two students in a campus dorm.

The University says the incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

It was reported to university police by the female student around 1 a.m.

The male student in question is said to be "known" to the alleged victim.

At this time there are no charges and the situation is under investigation.

The university sent out an alert to students reminding them how to properly report sexual assaults and defined what true consent is.

This is the second report of a sexual assault on campus in the last month.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.