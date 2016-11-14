Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death arraigned - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death arraigned

(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man who is accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend death was arraigned in common pleas court Monday afternoon.

Christopher Mominee is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

He’s accused of murdering 38-year-old Tiffany Mohn in her north Toledo home.

The body of the mother of three was found under a tarp inside an unattached garage.

Mominee was also given a court ordered lawyer.

Judge Stacy Cook set his bond at more than $2 million cash.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly