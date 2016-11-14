Last day to apply for Salvation Army Christmas assistance Nov. 16

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance until Nov. 16 for Lucas County residents.

Applications will be accepted at The Salvation Army at 620 N. Erie Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The following documentation is required for all applicants:

Picture ID for all adults in household Proof of income for household (current within the past 30 days) Proof of address Birth certificate for each child Custody papers for children that aren't kids

The Salvation Army has been assisting families for Christmas for 20-plus years.

In 2015, The Salvation Army throughout Northwest Ohio assisted over 16,000 individuals and families during the Christmas season through its assistance program.

So far this year, The Salvation Army here in Lucas County has received nearly 2,000 applications and are expected to receive even more by day's end. It's the most they've ever seen.

"Sadly, it's an awesome time of the year, but it can also be a stressful time of the year for many families that are facing different hardships and what not. Being able to provide assistance to them it's just truly a blessing for us," said Jennifer Conley, director of PR and Marketing, Salvation Army.

For more information, visit their website, or call 419-241-1138.

