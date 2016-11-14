Recovering addict joins WTOL 11 Your Day to talk about Racing for Recovery

The heroin epidemic has become a major problem in our area. All this week WTOL 11 is talking with experts and organizations who can help those you may know and love beat the addiction.

On Monday, Todd Crandell, a recovering alcoholic, cocaine and heroin addict who now leads Racing for Recovery, joined WTOL 11 Your Day to talk about his battle with addiction.

"I'm blessed to have survived that 13 year drug and alcohol addiction. And since 1993 my whole life's purpose had been to help others achieve what I've been gracious to have," said Crandell. "I made a choice to stop using drugs and from that day until the present day it's been a constant quest of getting better in a holistic matter. But you have to want it and you have to work to attain it."

He says the hardest part about recovery is sustainability.

"Sometimes people say 'It must be easy to recover.' And the choice to stop is easy, but the sustainability of it, that's where the work comes in. And no it's not easy, but it's doable every time," said Crandell.

He says that's what Racing for Recovery wants to help with.

"Racing for Recovery helps in a plethora of ways. We have unique and cutting edge support group meetings that are for everybody who's been affected by addiction, including both the family members and the substance abuser, because each side needs to understand, get educated and empathize with the other," said Crandell. "Then, as a license professional counselor, I work with individuals and their families in a more personal level to find out emotionally why the addiction started and then help them build a sustainable life style that is conducive to sobriety."

He says the family plays a critical role in an addict's recovery.

"The families play an intricate role in helping their loved ones recover because they need to learn how to help support positive choices and not enable destructive choices," said Crandell. "So, families come into this not knowing what to do and we, through Racing for Recovery, help them get educated on the process of not only how addiction starts, but how recovery begins and how their role is to help their loved ones sustain it."

Crandell says recovery can be done, but it takes time.

"A big misconception the community has is they'll send their loved one to a treatment center and in 30 days they come out and they're cured. And that's not true. That's when the work actually begins. And it's a life style. It's a life style journey of self betterment and we need people to know that it's never ending, but an incredible journey to be on," said Crandell.

He says a lot of the time the addiction comes from deep-rooted emotional trauma and it's discovering what that is that helps in the recovery.

"I see people that are coming in that are battling serious emotional traumas, you know, it could be from sexual abuse, verbal abuse, divorce of parents, death of parents. There's usually some type of emotional trauma that has led to a choice to use drugs to fill that gaping hole in their soul, so to speak," said Crandell. "And then also we have to start building that self esteem and self confidence back and self worth to say 'I'm better than this drug addiction, I can be educated, I can be a productive member of society.' And that's what Racing for Recovery delivers."

Crandell says it's not an easy road, but it's well worth it.

"The choice to stop using drugs was easy, and I knew I was done with it. The hard part was finding that self worth, getting rid of the suicidal thoughts, overcoming the depression the anxiety. Those are the difficulties that people face that we're really not focusing on, and again that's what Racing for Recovery wants to assist with," said Crandell. "Everybody is worth saving and everybody can be saved, but it takes work and support and education to do that."

Racing for Recovery offers five support group meetings a week. Learn more about Racing for Recovery here.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.