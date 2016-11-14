Dei Fratelli matches Pack-A-Pickup donations for Seagate Food Bank

A major donation was made Monday to help those in need in our area, and it's all thanks to your generosity!

For the second straight year, local company Dei Fratelli matched the donations made at WTOL 11's Pack-A-Pickup games.

Throughout the regular high school football season more than 26,000 pounds of food was donated for the Seagate Food Bank.

On Monday, Dei Fratelli more than matched those donations and loaded up more than 38,000 pounds of food to donation.

"We like to help out the community and we thought this would be a great partnership to help out the Seagate Food Bank, who feeds thousands of families across Northwest Ohio," said Karyn Moyer, with Dei Fratelli.

All donations will be distributed through Seagate Food Bank's network of more than 400 pantries.

