4-year-old cancer survivor gets dream trip to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish

It's a dream come true for a local little girl. Make-A-Wish is sending Lilly Lawson and the rest of her family to Disney World.

A party for Lilly was held Sunday at Dave and Busters, with a special visit from Elsa from "Frozen."

The 4-year-old is currently recovering from cancer, and recently had her eye removed.

Her mom says the family is looking forward to the trip.

"Lilly is an outgoing, rambunctious, full of life, loves to play with her sisters, amazing girl. Very resilient," said Lilly's mom Jen Lawson.

Lilly will continue treatment at the University of Michigan to make sure the cancer does not return.

