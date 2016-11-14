Man charged with trying to set girlfriend on fire

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to set his girlfriend on fire.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on W. Alexis Road. Police say Jeffery Pack Jr., 39, was arguing with his live-in girlfriend at her work when he took the gas pump nozzle from the gas tank and doused the right side of her body with gasoline. According to the police report, Pack then took a cigarette lighter from his pocket and attempted to set her on fire.

The injuries sustained in the incident are unknown.

Pack was arraigned Monday one count of felonious assault.

He is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case if scheduled for Nov. 18.

