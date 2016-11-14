Man charged with trying to set girlfriend on fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with trying to set girlfriend on fire

Jeffery Pack Jr. (Source: Toledo Police) Jeffery Pack Jr. (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to set his girlfriend on fire. 

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on W. Alexis Road. Police say Jeffery Pack Jr., 39, was arguing with his live-in girlfriend at her work when he took the gas pump nozzle from the gas tank and doused the right side of her body with gasoline. According to the police report, Pack then took a cigarette lighter from his pocket and attempted to set her on fire. 

The injuries sustained in the incident are unknown. 

Pack was arraigned Monday one count of felonious assault. 

He is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case if scheduled for Nov. 18.   

