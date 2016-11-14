Car rear ends TARTA bus taking kids to school - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car rear ends TARTA bus taking kids to school

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to the scene of a crash involving a car and a TARTA bus Monday morning. 

It happened Airport Highway near Byrne Road. Police say the driver of the car rear ended the bus, which was stopped. 

Two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported. 

