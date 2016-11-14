Business loses thousands of dollars in junkyard fire, arson suspected

Arson is now the suspected cause of the fire that broke out at a salvage yard in north Toledo.

It started around 1 a.m. Monday at A & D Auto Parts & Repair on North Detroit Avenue and Alexis Road in north Toledo.

The fire destroyed about a hundred junk cars, an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

The owner, Tom Adams, says this is a huge loss for the family run business.

"It's pretty disheartening to see that many cars and that much money go up in flames," said Adams.

The Adams family has owned the business for more than 25 years, and while they say they've seen their share of vandalism, they've never seen anything like this.

"Somebody had to have started the fire intentionally because, you know, it doesn't sit from Friday to Sunday evening with nothing and then all of a sudden that amount of cars be burned," said Adams.

The fire department is still investigating, but Adams says the yard was closed over the weekend, ruling out the possibility of a workplace accident.

"I can't believe that these kids don't have something else to do," said Adams.

Although Adams knows the fire will cost him a lot of money, he still says things could have been much worse

It took about three hours for firefighters to put the fire out.

Adams says they are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information. The auto repair shop can be reached at 419-476-4772.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.