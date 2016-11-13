Findlay High School closed Monday due to water main break - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay High School closed Monday due to water main break

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

There will be an unexpected day off on Monday for students at Findlay High School.

The school will be closed all day due to a water main break in the building.

City Findlay Schools says that all other buildings in the district will be open.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly