Way Public Library event proves local literary scene alive and well

Everybody has a story to tell.

That was evident Sunday at the Local Author’s Fair at The Way Library in Perrysburg.

Thirty authors displayed and sold their books and chatted with fans about their craft.

The works are either self-published or picked up by a major publishing house.

“We have children’s, young adults, fiction, romance, non-fiction, local history, you name it,” said Janel Haas of the library.

Author Jim Beard is here.

He says he writes adventure fiction in a classic pulp style.

Jim’s advice to budding authors?

“To write. That may seem very simplistic but you have got to write and write all the time. Not necessarily every day. Got to keep doing it. Got to keep honing that craft,” said Jim.

That’s what Kelsey Lewandowski is doing.

The sixteen-year-old Anthony Wayne High School junior has already penned two novels.

Kelsey says the plot lines are similar to ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Divergent’ series.

“Ever since I was little I always liked reading. Just the idea of stories and stuff like that and creating my own stories, something I’m interested in,” said Kelsey.

Ben Morales has a book published by The University of Toledo Press called ‘Hindsight.’

He takes historic photographs of Toledo area landmarks and juxtaposes them in current day settings.

“Find what you love. Put your heart into it and hopefully people will connect with it emotionally as well,” said Ben of his photography book.

Proof again the local literary scene is not only creative but thriving.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.