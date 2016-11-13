Findlay Police arrest suspect in Family Video robbery

Findlay Police arrested a man for the robbery at Family Video on S. Blanchard St.

Paul Porter, 28, was arrested and taken into custody on Monday.

He was jailed at the Hancock County Justice Center for robbery.

Police are still investigating, and the case will be presented to the Hancock County Grand Jury Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday just after 2 p.m.

During the robbery, Porter did not show a weapon, but he did get away with cash.

No one was injured.

