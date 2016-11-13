Ohio Christmas trees will be sent to military units abroad

A holiday tradition will bring more than 100 Ohio-grown Christmas trees to overseas military units.

The Ohio Christmas Tree Association has been delivering trees to troops stationed abroad since 1995.

Operation Evergreen includes decorations prepared for the donated trees by schoolchildren, churches and veterans' groups.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture inspects the trees at the agency's headquarters in Reynoldsburg in suburban Columbus to make sure they're free from insects and disease.

