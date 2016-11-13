Driver in custody following short police pursuit Sunday morning

One person is in custody following a short police pursuit that ended in a crash around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police spotted the driver operating the vehicle without headlights on and attempted to pull them over, when they failed to comply, the pursuit started.

The crash happened at Dorr and Ewing Street.

The driver was taken to University of Toledo Medical Center and then to Lucas County Jail.

