Uptown Maumee kicks off holiday season with open house Sunday

Shops in Maumee filled the uptown district with holiday cheer as they opened up Sunday for a kick off to the holiday season.

Shops like In Bloom Flowers and Gifts have great deals for shoppers, and owner Kendra Bills said this is a great way for shoppers to get to know their small business neighbors.

"Thousands of people drive up and down Conant and never really know that there are so many great shops here," Bills said.

Businesses like In Bloom Flowers and Gifts said they give an extra special touch for their customers.

"We gift wrap for our customers and use dried flower petals to decorate the gift wrap," Bills said. "It's just an extra touch to make people feel special."

Annie Helbert is the owner of Salon 308. She says this is a great way for people to see what she's done with the salon since taking it over a year ago.

"We want people to know we are here," Helbert said. "We are excited for people to see all that we've done to the salon," Helbert said. "We're offering drawings for free services and great deals on gift certificates. We are having a customer appreciation night on Dec. 9"

At Encore Furniture at 306, a special guest made his way to uptown Maumee for the open house.

"Santa will be here all day taking pictures with families and bringing in the Christmas cheer," said Encore Furniture employee Kiely White. "We think this is a great way for people to do some early shopping and see what Maumee has to offer."

The event Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m. there will be a free screening of "The Polar Express" at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

"This is the kick off of the holiday season for Maumee," Bills said. "There will be the big event the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Everyone is looking forward to the Holiday Hustle and Light Parade."

To see what else uptown Maumee has to offer, head to their website.

For more information on the Holiday Light Parade, follow the link here.

